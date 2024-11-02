Football roundup: High Point advances

High Point defeated Becton, 46-6, at home Friday, Nov. 1 to move to the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament.

The Wildcats (9-1) were seeded fourth and Becton (6-3) was seeded fifth.

Jerron Martress made two touchdowns in the first quarter and another in the second quarter for High Point. John Elko made two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Cody DiCarlo scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone in the third quarter, and AJ Sampson made a touchdown on a 67-yard run in the same period.

Malakai Johnson put up the only points for Becton on an 80-yard pass from Jonathan Palsi in the third quarter.

Palsi completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for a total of 187 yards.

Elko completed five of eight pass attempts for a total of 56 yards.

Martress rushed for 98 yards in the game.

High Point will play the winner of the game between first-seed Glen Rock and eighth-seed Waldwick on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The semifinal game will be Friday, Nov. 8.

Lenape Valley loses

Lenape Valley, seeded sixth, was defeated by third-seed Mountain Lakes, 17-14, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Tournament there Nov. 1.

No details were available.

Newton loses

Newton, seeded seventh in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament, lost to second-seed Hanover Park, 27-14, there Nov. 1.

No details were available.

Wallkill Valley loses

Wallkill Valley, seeded eighth, was defeated by first-seed Cedar Grove, 38-6, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 Tournament, there Nov. 1.

No details were available.

Sparta plays today

Sparta, seeded fifth in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Tournament, will play fourth-seed Montville there at 3 p.m. Nov. 2.