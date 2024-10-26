Football roundup: High Point, Sparta win divisions

High Point defeated Whippany Park, 49-14, at home Friday, Oct. 25, clinching the SFC American Blue division title with an 8-1 record for the season.

No statistics were available for the game.

The Rangers’ only loss was to Newton, 36-32, on Sept. 27.

Whippany Park’s record was 3-5.

Sparta wins

Sparta won its seventh game in a row, beating Jefferson, 56-14, at home Oct. 25.

No statistics were available for the game.

The Spartans claimed the title in the Patriot Red division. The team’s only loss was the season-opener against Montville on Aug. 29.

Jefferson was 2-7 for the season.

Vernon wins

Vernon shut out West Milford, 21-0, at home oct. 25.

Gavin Bruno, Dean Grundy and Josh Jean each made a touchdown for the Vikings (4-5). Jean also scored two extra points on a pass from Aden Karwoski.

No other statistics were available for the game.

West Milford finished the season 5-4.

Newton loses

Newton finished the regular season with a 21-20 loss to Mountain Lakes at home Oct. 25.

Nick Kurilko made all three touchdowns for the Braves (5-3). The team also made a two-point safety.

Carson Fitch made two touchdowns for Mountain Lakes (4-4) and Ethan Smith added another.

No other statistics were available for the game.

Lenape Valley wins

Lenape Valley defeated Wallkill Valley, 41-29, at home Oct. 25.

Kevin Giusti made three touchdowns for the Patriots (4-5) and David Holeman, Tanner Gaboda and Jakob Bell each scored one. Gaboda also kicked three extra points.

No other statistics were available for the game.

Wallkill Valley finished the regular season with an overall record of 5-4 and tied with Boonton for first place in the National Blue division with a 4-1 record.

Kittatinny loses

Kittatinny fell to Dover, 21-7, there Oct. 25.

Mike Strong made the only touchdown for the Cougars (3-5) on a 40-yard pass from Jack Brex in the fourth quarter. Lucas Inglima kicked the extra point.

Anthony Lazaro made two touchdowns for Dover (3-6) and Henry Soto added another.

No other statistics were available for the game.

Sussex Tech loses

Sussex Tech dropped its last regular-season game to Pequannock, 32-7, there Oct. 25.

The Mustangs finished with a 3-5 record, while Pequannock was 7-2.

No statistics were available for the game.

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong finished the season without a win, losing to Parsippany, 34-6, there Oct. 25.

No statistics were available for the game.

It was Parsippany’s only win all season.

Pope John loses

Pope John lost to St. Peter’s Prep, 58-47, there Oct. 25.

Tylik Hill made six touchdowns for the Lions (2-6) and Nick Struble added another. Omar Daniel kicked three extra points, and Wes Johnston made two extra points on a pass from Prince Joshua.

Hill rushed for 389 yards in the game.

Joshua completed eight of nine pass attempts for a total of 90 yards.

St. Peter’s quarterback Tyler Bell completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for a total of 387 yards.

The Lions will play St. Michael of Virginia at home at noon Saturday, Nov. 2.