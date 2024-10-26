Football roundup: High Point, Sparta win divisions

High Point defeated Whippany Park, 49-14, at home Friday, Oct. 25, clinching the SFC American Blue division title with an 8-1 record for the season.
No statistics were available for the game.
The Rangers’ only loss was to Newton, 36-32, on Sept. 27.
Whippany Park’s record was 3-5.
Sparta wins
Sparta won its seventh game in a row, beating Jefferson, 56-14, at home Oct. 25.
The Spartans claimed the title in the Patriot Red division. The team’s only loss was the season-opener against Montville on Aug. 29.
Jefferson was 2-7 for the season.
Vernon wins
Vernon shut out West Milford, 21-0, at home oct. 25.
Gavin Bruno, Dean Grundy and Josh Jean each made a touchdown for the Vikings (4-5). Jean also scored two extra points on a pass from Aden Karwoski.
No other statistics were available for the game.
West Milford finished the season 5-4.
Newton loses
Newton finished the regular season with a 21-20 loss to Mountain Lakes at home Oct. 25.
Nick Kurilko made all three touchdowns for the Braves (5-3). The team also made a two-point safety.
Carson Fitch made two touchdowns for Mountain Lakes (4-4) and Ethan Smith added another.
Lenape Valley wins
Lenape Valley defeated Wallkill Valley, 41-29, at home Oct. 25.
Kevin Giusti made three touchdowns for the Patriots (4-5) and David Holeman, Tanner Gaboda and Jakob Bell each scored one. Gaboda also kicked three extra points.
Wallkill Valley finished the regular season with an overall record of 5-4 and tied with Boonton for first place in the National Blue division with a 4-1 record.
Kittatinny loses
Kittatinny fell to Dover, 21-7, there Oct. 25.
Mike Strong made the only touchdown for the Cougars (3-5) on a 40-yard pass from Jack Brex in the fourth quarter. Lucas Inglima kicked the extra point.
Anthony Lazaro made two touchdowns for Dover (3-6) and Henry Soto added another.
Sussex Tech loses
Sussex Tech dropped its last regular-season game to Pequannock, 32-7, there Oct. 25.
The Mustangs finished with a 3-5 record, while Pequannock was 7-2.
Hopatcong loses
Hopatcong finished the season without a win, losing to Parsippany, 34-6, there Oct. 25.
It was Parsippany’s only win all season.
Pope John loses
Pope John lost to St. Peter’s Prep, 58-47, there Oct. 25.
Tylik Hill made six touchdowns for the Lions (2-6) and Nick Struble added another. Omar Daniel kicked three extra points, and Wes Johnston made two extra points on a pass from Prince Joshua.
Hill rushed for 389 yards in the game.
Joshua completed eight of nine pass attempts for a total of 90 yards.
St. Peter’s quarterback Tyler Bell completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for a total of 387 yards.
The Lions will play St. Michael of Virginia at home at noon Saturday, Nov. 2.