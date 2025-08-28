Football roundup: West Milford defeats Paramus

The West Milford High School football team beat Paramus, 44-13, in its season opener Thursday, Aug. 28.

The Highlanders scored 20 points in the first quarter, 17 in the second and seven in the third during the home game.

Paramus scored seven points in the third quarter and six in the fourth.

No other details were immediately available.

Sparta loses

The Sparta High School football team lost its season opener to Montville, 38-22, on Aug. 28 at home.

No details about the game were immediately available.

Kittatinny wins

The Kittatinny Regional High School football team won its season opener against Saddle Brook, 22-13, there Aug. 28.

Lucas Inglima scored the first touchdown for the Cougars on a five-yard run in the first quarter but the kick failed.

Jack Brex then scored on a three-yard run, and Inglima kicked the extra point.

Mike Strong caught a 27-yard pass from Brex to score in the second quarter, and Inglima again kicked the extra point.

Dylan Cerciello of Saddle Brook made a touchdown on a three-yard run in the second quarter but a pass attempt for extra points failed.

Nick Vitiello scored again for the Falcons on a four-yard run in the third quarter and Joseph DeBari kicked the extra point.

A safety in the fourth quarter pushed Kittatinny’s score to 22.

Wallkill Valley wins

Wallkill Valley Regional High School edged Hasbrouck Heights, 14-13, there Aug. 28.

No details about the game were immediately available.

Hopatcong wins

Hopatcong High School defeated Elmwood Park, 10-7, there Aug. 28.

No details about the game were immediately available.