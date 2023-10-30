Girls soccer team in quarterfinals today

Monica Curry totaled two goals and three assists and Grace Duffy and Kayli O’Rourke scored twice apiece to power the fourth-seeded Vernon Township High School girls soccer team to a 6-1 decision over 13th-seed Dwight-Morrow.

That was in the opening round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament Thursday, Oct. 26 at home.

Vernon (15-4-1) is scheduled to play host to fifth-seeded Old Tappan in a sectional quarterfinal Monday, Oct. 30. The sectional semifinals are set for Nov. 2, with the championship game Monday, Nov. 6.

Caitlin Hart anchored the Vernon defense with a two-save performance. Curry, a sophomore, now leads the Vikings with 46 goals and 14 assists.

Here is how other Vernon sports teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Vernon closed out its 2023 season on a winning note as it earned a 5-1 decision on the road against Kittatinny on Monday, Oct. 23.

The Vikings (4-11-2) were paced by Domenic Papaleo (two goals), Zack Mountain (one goal, two assists), Owen Lally (one goal), Drew Shawgo (one goal) and Carlo Cipriani (six saves).

Mountain finished the season with a team-high 11 goals and four assists, with Gavin Lewis adding four goals and three assists.

Field hockey

The third-seeded Vikings posted a 5-1 decision over 14th-seeded Sparta in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament Thursday, Oct. 27 at home.

Sidney Van Tassel and Bailey Mann each had a goal and an assist, and Makenna Thomas, Abigail Cawley and Kayla Jurewicz also scored single goals as Emily Getz made one save in net.

Vernon is scheduled to play host to sixth-seeded Mendham in a sectional quarterfinal Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The sectional semis are slated for Saturday, Nov. 4 with the championship game set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Girls volleyball

Vernon, seeded 13th, dropped a match 25-12, 25-11 to fourth-seeded River Dell in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there Friday afternoon, Oct. 27.

The Vikings concluded their season with a 9-11 season.

In its last win of the fall, Vernon defeated Dover, 25-21, 25-22, there Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Miranda Ebbighausen (three aces, one dig), Gabi Sierpinski (six kills, one assist), Kaitlyn White (six digs, five aces, two kills), Kaylie Orlando (19 assists, seven digs, two kills) and Elizabeth Peek (16 digs, one ace) led the way.

Cross country

Dylan Barca finished in 28th place with a time of 19:11 and Jack Turner was right behind in 30th place in 19:21 to pace the Vernon boys at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 championships Saturday afternoon at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Other finishers included Austin Wagoner (77th in 21:36), David Velez (91st in 22:36) and Cody McKean (97th in 23:05).

On the girls side, Gabriella Cafferata came across in 29th place in 23:44 followed by Kylie Burns, who was 30th in 23:45, and Brooke Schneider, who was 31st in 23:47. Maryanna Cova-Gomez (66th in 26:36), Sarah Horler (89th in 29:28) and Adrianna Goolsby (92nd in 29:44) rounded out the finishers.