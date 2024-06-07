Miners in 6th place

One month into the 2024 season, the Sussex County Miners (10-14) are in sixth place in the Frontier League East.

In first place is the New York Boulders (16-6) followed by the Tri-City ValleyCats (13-11).

The Miners are tied 6-6 in home games and their record is 4-8 in away games.

They lead the league in shutouts with three.

In its first 24 games, the team has scored 99 runs, including 11 home runs.

The team batting average is .243. Leading players are Kyle Richards at .333 and Cory Acton at .312. Acton also has 10 stolen bases.

Tyler Thornton is ninth among pitchers with an earned run average of 3.04.

The Miners will play the Trois-Rivieres Aigles (12-11) on Thursday, June 13, then the Evansville Otters (7-17) on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

Free clinic June 15

In partnership with Major League Baseball and its Play Ball Weekend, the Miners will host a free baseball clinic June 15 at Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta.

The clinic, for children ages 5-12, will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on the field.

Participants will receive a ticket to the Miners game that night and will be allowed to stay after camp to watch the pros take batting practice.

They will receive a Major League Baseball branded wiffle ball bat with a ball as well as other offers from MLB, including an MLB.tv subscription.

Register by June 13 online at mlbplayball.leagueapps.com/events/4238704-mpl-sussex-county-miners-play-ball-with-the-miners-2024

This weekend, the team is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the ballpark’s opening.

Skylands Park founder Rob Hilliard has offered his sports memorabilia collection in a charity auction, which will benefit SCARC and the University of Virginia Club of Northern New Jersey.

Hilliard, a native of Jersey City and former resident of Vernon, is a 1974 alumnus of the University of Virginia.

SCARC, based in Augusta, provides programs and services for people with developmental disabilities and their families.

For information about the auction, go online to jerzeywahoomedia.com