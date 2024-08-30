Miners to end season Sunday

The Sussex County Miners will conclude their 2024 season Sunday evening, Sept. 1 with a game against the Tri-City ValleyCats.

The game starts at 6:35 p.m. at Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta.

The Miners also will play the ValleyCats on Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31 at home. There will be fireworks after the games Saturday and Sunday.

The team is at the bottom of the standings in the Frontier League East, with a record of 32-61 this season.

Last year, they went 55-40 and made it to the Wild Card Game, where they fell to the New Jersey Jackals, 5-0.

In 2022, their record was 54-41.

Playoffs begin Tuesday

The Québec Capitales are atop the Frontier League East with a 63-30 record. That is the most wins for the team in a season since it joined the league.

The ValleyCats are in second place at 51-40. Closely following are the Ottawa Titans, 51-41, and New York Boulders, 50-43.

In the Frontier League West, the Washington Wild Things are in first place with a 65-27 record. The number of wins is a franchise record.

The Gateway Grizzlies are No. 2 at 57-35 and the Schaumburg Boomers are third at 50-43.

The top three teams in both divisions will qualify for the playoffs.

Wild Card Games, between the second- and third-place teams, are scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The division champions and the Wild Card winners will play Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8 in a best-of-three series.

The East Division champ will play the West Division champ in the best-of-five Championship Series from Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 15.