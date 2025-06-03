Home
Photos: Vikings advance to semifinal today
George Leroy Hunter
Vernon
/
| 03 Jun 2025 | 10:55
West Milford pitcher Cole Czerepak tags out Vernon runner Joe Rodriguez at home plate in the fifth inning of their game Friday, May 30. Vernon won, 10-5, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament. The team will face Glen Rock in the semifinal round Tuesday, June 3. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
Vernon pitcher Jayden Chornobroff is in throw motion. He threw 75 pitches in three innings.
Vernon pitcher Dustin Wagner threw 55 pitches in four innings, producing three strikeouts.
Vernon first baseman Joe Rodriguez is ready for action.
West Milford batter Brayden Primavera begins to swing the bat toward the incoming ball.
Will it be a hit or a miss for a West Milford batter?
West Milford outfielder Jonas Paulino has the ball in his glove during a play.
West Milford pitcher Cole Czerepak in the midst of a throw.
Baseball
George Leroy Hunter
Vernon
Vernon Township High School
