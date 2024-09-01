SCCC team opens season Saturday

The Sussex County Community College (SCCC) football team will begin its 2024 season Saturday, Sept. 7 with an away game against Monroe College.

The Skylanders defeated Monroe, 47-27, in the final game of the season last fall.

This is the team’s second season under head coach James Robertson. Last year, it compiled an 8-2 record and narrowly missed an invitation to a bowl game.

The Skylanders will play Louisburg College there Sept. 21, then have their first home game Sept. 28 against Lackawanna College.

The Skylanders lost to Lackawanna, 59-24, last year.

On Oct. 26, the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Champions, the DuPage Chaparrals, will play the Skylanders at home.

On Nov. 16, the team will travel to Ephraim, Utah, to play Snow College. Snow got the bid to the bowl game last year over SCCC.