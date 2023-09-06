Several high school teams playing Thursday

The Vernon Township High School fall sports season gets under way this week as students return to classes.

Here is a look at the upcoming schedules for these respective teams:

Girls volleyball

A year ago, the Vikings had a strong start from the beginning, winning their first nine matches en route to a 15-8 finish.

Vernon will open its 2023 campaign with three straight road matches, including its season-opener at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at High Point, at Whippany Park at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 and at Whippany Park at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The team, under the direction of head coach Matt Sorenson, will be led by seniors Madison Andriola, Shelby Caltabilotta and Gabi Sierpinski and juniors Alexa Gentile and Kaylie Orlando.

Boys soccer

While Tyler Jones (21 goals, six assists) graduated in June, the Vikings return seniors Zack Mountain, who totaled eight goals and nine assists a year ago, and Domenic Papaleo (four goals, three assists).

Vernon, which was 10-8-1 last season, including a 6-3-1 third-place finish in the Freedom Division of the NJAC,was slated to play host to Newton at 4 p.m. Sept. 7 before playing at high Point at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Girls soccer

Sophomore forward Monica Curry returns after an amazing freshman campaign, when she totaled 33 goals and eight assists, as do juniors Reese Hamilton (three goals, four assists) and Lily Henderson (three goals, four assists).

Vernon started last season splitting its first four games before going on a seven-game unbeaten streak (6-0-1) as it finished 11-7-1 overall and 6-3-1 and in third place in the Colonial Division of the NJAC.

The Vikings will get their season under way at 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Wallkill Valley before playing host to High Point at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 and North Warren at 4 p.m. Sept. 12.

Girls tennis

Vernon was looking to improve on last year’s 1-9 mark as it began its season Tuesday, Sept. 5 at home against Hopatcong.

The Vikings then were set to play host to Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and to Newton at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Senior Nicole Charuka and sophomores Samantha Werner, Karolina Czerhoniak and Juliette Miller return from last year’s team.

Cross country

The Vernon harriers were scheduled to take on Hackettstown in the first meet of the season there at 4 p.m. Sept. 12.