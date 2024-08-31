UPDATED: Football roundup: Vikings lose season opener

Vernon Township High School lost its season opener to Warren Hills, 20-7, on Friday, Aug. 30.

Davey Rhinehart scored a touchdown for Warren Hills on an interception in the first quarter, and the score remained at 7-0 through the first half.

Mekhi Garrett then scored for the Blue Streak on a pass from quarterback John Korczukowski at the end of the third quarter.

Warren Hills scored again with 45 seconds left in the game.

Josh Jean made the only touchdown for Vernon on a 33-yard pass by quarterback Alex Karowski in the fourth quarter. Luca Vizzini kicked the extra point.

Karowski completed 14 of 23 pass attempts for a total of 140 yards in the game.

Vernon senior Brad Kurdziel was injured in the game. In addition, senior Tanner Smith may be out for the season with an injury.

Wildcats beat Rangers

High Point Regional High School’s football team defeated Wallkill Valley Regional High School, 49-22, in the season opener Thursday, Aug. 29.

The game was played at High Point in Sussex.

Jerron Martress scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats, and John Elko, Giovoughni Dureny and Brendan Lehman made one each.

Elko completed four of eight pass attempts for a total of 86 yards. He also rushed for 61 yards.

Martress rushed for 113 yards.

Jacob Woods made five extra points in six attempts.

No statistics were available for Wallkill Valley.

Sparta loses, 33-9

Sparta High School lost its season opener to Montville, 33-9, on Aug. 29 at home.

That was Montville’s first win against Sparta since 1975.

Lucas Brown made the Spartans’ only touchdown in the third quarter on a pass from quarterback Shane Hoover.

That was followed by a 26-yard field goal by Brody Tanyeri. He also kicked the extra point.

Hoover passed for a total of 174 yards, completing 23 of 36 attempts.

Anthony Feaster made three touchdowns for Montville and Mike Vito made one. Dominick Grunke kicked two field goals and three extra points.

Pope John loses, 47-15

Pope John XXIII Regional High School lost its season opener to DePaul, 47-15, on Aug. 30.

Luke Gialanella made a touchdown in the first quarter for the Lions, and Tyler Hill scored in the fourth quarter.

Omar Daniel kicked one extra point, and Wes Johnston picked up two extra points on a run.

Luke Irwin completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for a total of 150 yards. Hill rushed for a total of 72 yards and Gialanella for 71.

Elijah Burress and Nolan James Jr. each made three touchdowns for DePaul, and Sean Nevers scored one. Ryan Syles kicked five extra points in six attempts.

Lenape Valley loses, 32-13

Lenape Valley Regional High School lost its season opener to Kinnelon, 32-13, on Aug. 30.

The Patriots made touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters. No other statistics were available for the team.

Soren Porada made two touchdowns for the Colts on passes from quarterback Zach Grande. Grande, who made one touchdown, completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for a total of 135 yards.

Wyatt Sisco, who scored on a 44-yard run in the fourth quarter, rushed for a total of 114 yards.

Matthew Siciliano also made a touchdown, and Anthony Manna kicked two extra points.

Jefferson falls, 39-6

Jefferson Township High School was defeated by Verona, 39-6, in the Mountaineer Classic, its season opener, on Aug. 29.

The game was played in Verona.

Dalton Talmadge posted the only points for Jefferson, making a touchdown on a pass from Connor Consiglio in the fourth quarter.

Jayden Nigro made three touchdowns for Verona. Bodie Maisano scored two touchdowns and Jesse Wagner made one.

Logan Knoetig kicked three extra points in five attempts.

Games next week

• High Point will play Hackettstown there Thursday, Sept. 5.

• Kittatinny will play its season opener at Lenape Valley on Friday, Sept. 6.

• Sparta will play Lakeland there Sept. 6.

• Vernon will play Dover at home Sept. 6.

• Jefferson will play West Milford at home Sept. 6.

• Hopatcong will play Manville in its season opener there Sept. 6.

• Newton will play its season opener as Sussex Tech on Saturday, Sept. 7.

• Wallkill Valley will play North Warren at home Sept. 7.

• Pope John will play Paramus Catholic at home Sept. 7.