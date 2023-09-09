UPDATED: Pope John wins 3rd game in a row

Pope John remains undefeated this season, winning its third game against Paramus Catholic, 47-40, there Friday, Sept. 8.

The Lions previously beat Newark Collegiate, 47-8, on Aug. 26, then upset Seton Hall Prep, 33-20, on Sept. 2. They are leading the United White Division of the SFC.

Junior Tylik Hill, who rushed for 166 yards Friday, scored three touchdowns. Senior Jack Morgese kicked two field goals as well as all the points after touchdowns.

Seniors Zac Kusic, Johan Bars and Charlie Mulligan each made a touchdown for the Lions.

Senior quarterback Chris Dietrich threw two touchdowns passes and completed 15 of 21 pass attempts for a total of 181 yards. He will play football at Temple University next year.

Lenape Valley wins

Lenape Valley defeated Kittatinny, 31-2, on Friday at home, bringing its record to 2-1 for the season.

The Patriots won their season opener against Glen Ridge, 43-15, on Aug. 25, then lost to Mountain Lakes, 21-16, on Sept. 1.

Kittatinny defeated Hackettstown, 15-7, in its opening game Aug. 31.

On Friday, senior David Kraus made two touchdowns for the Patriots and junior Tanner Gaboda and senior Hunter Del Valle each scored one. Senior Mason McClean kicked a 25-yard field goal as well as the four points after touchdowns.

The Cougars’ only score was a safety in the second quarter.

Jefferson wins

Jefferson topped Morris Hills, 14-13, on Friday at home.

The Falcons are now 2-1 for the season. They beat High Point, 18-14, on Sept. 1 after losing to Bernards, 47-6, on Aug. 25.

Jefferson scored touchdowns in the first and second quarters Friday, while Morris Hills scored touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters. The Knights did not make the point after touchdown for the last one.

Hopatcong lost to Fort Lee, 49-6, there Friday after winning its first two games against Elmwood Park and Montclair Kimberley.

Match-ups next week:

• Sparta will play at Ramapo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

• Kittatinny will play Hanover Park at 7 p.m. Thursday at home.

• Wallkill Valley will play at Newton at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

• Vernon will play Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

• Lenape Valley will play Hackettstown at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

• High Point Regional High School will play West Milford at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

• Sussex Tech will play at Kinnelon at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Hopatcong will play Dover at 7 p.m. Friday at home.