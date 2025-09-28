Vikings beat Pequannock, 3-0

Samantha Janus scored twice and Madigan VanBlarcom connected to lift the Vernon Township High School field hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Pequannock there Thursday, Sept. 25.

Sophomore goalie Brianna White recorded her first career shutout with a six-save performance. Kayla Jurewicz and Elise Giroux each tallied an assist to aid the offense.

The Vikings began the week with a 4-1 victory at Roxbury on Tuesday, Sept. 23. The team was led by Giroux, who had one goal and two assists; Abigail Cawley, who added a goal and an assist; and VanBlarcom, who also tallied.

Alexis Inoa anchored the defense with a five-save effort.

Vernon (5-2-1) is scheduled to play host to Mount Olive at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 and Jefferson at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6.

Here’s how other Vernon teams have fared recently:

Girls soccer

Monica Curry totaled two goals and an assist and Emma Lally also scored as Vernon bounced back from its only loss of the season with a 3-1 victory over Kittatinny at home Sept. 25.

The Vikings won their first six games of the season before dropping a 3-1 decision to Newton at home Monday, Sept. 22.

Vernon, now 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference, has been led offensively this season by Curry (16 goals, six assists) and Emma Heinzinger (five goals, seven assists), with goalie Grace Faucette posing three shutouts.

Boys soccer

The Vikings (3-4) have been led this season by Robert Burdzy (five goals, one assist), Thomas Obrotka (two goals, three assists), Mason Heilmann (three goals) and goalie Ethan Jones (43 saves, one shutout).

Vernon (3-4) will play host to High Point at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2.

Girls tennis

Juliette Miller (first singles), Samantha Werner (second singles), Karolina Czerhoniak (third singles), Sierra Wagner and Karina Czerhoniak (first doubles) and Brooke Giessuebel and Hannah Burrafato (second doubles) each won in straight sets in their respective flights to power Vernon’s 5-0 victory at West Milford on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

The Vikings (10-4) are seeded eighth in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament. They were scheduled to play host to ninth-seeded River Dell in a first-round match Monday, Sept. 29.

If Vernon wins, it would play at top-seeded Demarest in the quarterfinal round Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Girls volleyball

Dominica Sierpinski (11 kills, six digs, four aces, one block), Emma Casper (15 assists, nine digs, two kills, one ace), Elizabeth Peek (11 digs, one ace), Skyler Werner (three digs, one assist, one ace), Haley Gros (two kills), Jaelyn Braden (one kill), Ava Pecoraro (two blocks) and Kaitlyn VanBlarcom (two digs, two aces) led Vernon to a 25-12, 25-12 decision over St. Elizabeth at home Sept. 23.

Vernon (3-6) will meet Mountain Lakes on the road at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3 before welcoming Jefferson at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7.