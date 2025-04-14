Vikings beat Wildcats, 3-2

Madigan VanBlarcom went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run and Riley Lazier was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lift the Vernon Township High School softball team to a 3-2 victory over High Point at home Thursday afternoon, April 10.

Junior Miranda Ebbinhausen pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts, allowing one earned run and three walks.

Kaitlyn VanBlarcom and Elizabeth Peek each plated a run as Vernon erased a 2-0 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the first and took the lead with a run in the third.

Vernon’s other win this season was a 9-0 decision at Hackettstown on April 3 in which Ebbinhausen hurled a one-hitter with a career-high 16 strikeouts and three walks.

The Vikings (2-2) will play at Newton at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 17 and at Pompton Lakes at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19.

Here’s how other Vernon teams fared recently:

Baseball

Joe Rodriguez was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI; Gavin Bruno went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs; Dustin Wagner was 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI; Aden Karwoski singled, drove in a run and scored; and Matthew Baumann singled, walked and drove in a run to lift Vernon to a 6-5 decision over Sparta in eight innings at home Friday afternoon, April 11.

The victory was the fourth straight for the Vikings, who improved to 4-1.

Rodriguez was 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs as Vernon defeated North Warren, 9-1, at home April 9.

Vernon is slated to play at Pequannock at 4 p.m. April 17.

Boys lacrosse

The Vikings were still searching for their first win of the season entering this week.

Vernon (0-4) has been led by Branden Curley (three goals), Andrew Geisen (three goals), Nick Curry (two assists) and goalie Luca Vizzini (52 saves).

Vernon will play at Sparta at 4 p.m. April 17 before returning home to play host to Pequannock at 10 a.m. April 19.

Girls lacrosse

Emma Lally totaled two goals and an assist; Ava Pecoraro scored twice; and Taryn Picariello and Annalliese Drupka each scored once, but Vernon bowed to Mount Olive in overtime, 7-6, there April 11.

Lally leads the team with 17 goals, one assist, 14 draw controls and seven ground balls, with Audra Leiter scoring seven goals along with 16 draw controls and seven ground balls.

The Vikings (3-2) will play at West Morris at 4:30 p.m. April 17.

Boys volleyball

Led by Josh Jean’s 28 assists, four kills and two digs, Vernon defeated Sparta, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, there April 8.

The Vikings also were aided by James Bergacs (two digs), Amos Shin (four digs, two kills), Dylan Gabriele (two digs), Caden Krzyzak (seven kills, seven digs, two blocks), Mike VanBenschoten (four kills, four digs, two blocks), Victor Silva (eight kills, six digs, three assists, two aces), Cyrus Cruz (seven kills, seven digs) and Colton Bates (two blocks).

Vernon (2-4) is scheduled to play at Bergen Tech at 4:15 a.m. Monday, April 21, then to host Jefferson at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 23.