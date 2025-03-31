Vikings win season opener

Victor Silva had 15 kills along with two blocks and a school record of 10 aces and Josh Jean collected 25 assists, six digs, two blocks and two kills as the Vernon Township High School boys volleyball team rallied for a 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 season-opening victory over Jefferson there Wednesday, March 26.

The Vikings (1-1) also were led by James Bergacs (four digs), Amos Shin (two kills), Caden Krzyzak (five kills, five digs, 3.5 blocks), Cyrus Cruz (four digs, three aces) and Mike VanBenschoten (one kill, one dig, one ace, 0.5 blocks).

Vernon will play host to Morristown at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 3.

Here’s a look at other Vernon sports teams’ spring schedules:

Baseball

Seniors James Curry (15 hits, 12 runs), Matthew Baumann (13 runs, nine RBI, four doubles, 10 stolen bases) and Michael Pecoraro (48 strikeouts in 41.2 innings) led the team, which finished 10-7 last year.

They are returning along with juniors Dustin Wagner (15 hits, 10 runs) and Gavin Bruno (14 hits, 10 runs, nine RBI) and sophomore Chris Perrotta (12 runs, nine walks, home run).

Vernon, which finished second in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference with a 8-2 record last spring, is set to play at Kinnelon at 4 p.m. Friday, April 4 before playing host to North Warren at 4 p.m. Monday, April 7.

Softball

The Vikings are scheduled to play at Hackettstown at 4 p.m. April 3 before playing the home opener against Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 8.

Senior Abigail Mundhenk (.351 batting average, 20 hits, 16 runs) and juniors Hailey Hanshaw (.404 BA, 23 hits, 17 RBI), Miranda Ebbinhausen (.333 BA, 20 hits, 13 RBI, 125 strikeouts in 126.2 innings) and Elizabeth Peek (.404 BA, 19 hits, 13 RBI, 11 runs) are back from the squad that went 9-11 last year.

Boys lacrosse

The Vikings are looking to improve on last season’s 6-12 record as they begin their 2025 campaign.

Vernon is slated to play at Morristown-Beard at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5 before playing host to Montville at 4 p.m. April 7.

Juniors Dean Grundy (five goals, nine assists), Madden Lewis (six goals, eight assists) and senior goalie Luca Vizzini (217 saves) are back for this season.

Girls lacrosse

Seniors Grace Dobrzynski (16 goals, eight assists) and Abby Sokolewicz (83 saves) and junior Abby Cawley (11 goals, four assists) return from last season’s 10-8 team, which finished second in the Independence Blue Division of the New Jersey Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League with a 6-1 record.

The Vikings are scheduled to play at Kittatinny at 4 p.m. April 3 and at Morris Knolls at 4:30 p.m. April 7.

Boys tennis

Vernon (0-2) is slated to play host to Hopatcong at 4 p.m. April 3 before welcoming Warwick (N.Y.) at 3:45 p.m. April 8.

Michael Onysko-Koch at first singles provided the point for the Vikings in both of its 4-1 setbacks to Wallkill Valley on Tuesday, March 25 and to Kittatinny on Thursday, March 27.

Boys golf

Jake Chromcik shot a match-low 45 to lead Vernon to its first victory of the season - a 199-203 decision - over Lenape Valley on March 27 at the Great Gorge Country Club in Vernon.

Thomas Benson (51), Dylan Heykoop (51), Colin Pegley (52) and Luka Savytskyy (64) also contributed to the win for the Vikings (1-2).

Vernon will meet Hopatcong at 3:45 p.m. April 7 at Great Gorge.