Volleyball team advances to state quarterfinal

The Vernon Township High School boys volleyball team’s success in the regular season carried into the post-season as the Vikings earned a hard-fought three-set first-round victory over Jefferson on Thursday, May 25 at home.

Vernon, the eighth seed, rallied from a set down to defeat ninth-seeded Jefferson, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, in the opening round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 tournament. The team advances to the quarterfinal round Wednesday, May 31 against top-seeded Summit.

The Vikings (14-7) were paced by Tristan Santiago (19 digs, one kill, one ace), Logan Peek (eight digs), Ben Jurewicz (12 kills, four digs, three blocks), Caden Krzyzak (four kills, one block), Jon Chromcik (two blocks, one dig, one kill), Josh Jean (15 kills, 12 digs. 1.5 blocks), one assist), Joe Petrucci (11 digs, four kills) and Pearse Esposito (33 assists, 11 digs, two aces, one kill, one block).

Here’s how other Vernon teams fared last week:

Baseball

The ninth-seeded Vikings were eliminated from the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament with a 4-0 loss to top-seeded Glen Rock there on Thursday, May 25.

Derek Lazier had two of Vernon’s five hits in the setback.

Vernon (17-6) had advanced with a 7-1 victory over eighth-seeded Jefferson in the first round May 22 in Oak Ridge.

Robert Nathan pitched a four-hitter with three strikeouts and four walks and Drew Ebbighuasen went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI, Anthony Marositz was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs, and Jake Klein doubled twice and scored three runs.

Softball

The Vikings, seeded 13th, bowed to fourth-seeded Jefferson, 6-1, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament May 23 in Oak Ridge.

Vernon, which finished its season with a 10-10 record, received two singles in the game from Carly Amorosi.

Maryanna Cova-Gomez batted .508 (32-for-63) with 19 runs, 16 RBI, two doubles and two triples. Amorosi hit .500 (26-for-52) with 15 runs and nine stolen bases, and Jessica LeFort added 24 hits with three home runs.

Boys lacrosse

Vernon, the 10th seed, had its season-high three-game winning streak snapped in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament when it lost at seventh-seeded River Dell on Friday, May 26.

The Vikings were led by Ty Holden (30 goals, eight assists), Aidan Duffy (22 goals, four assists), Kane Lynch (19 goals, 33 assists), Gage Moskovitz (15 goals, seven assists) and goalie Luca Vizzini (125 saves).

Girls lacrosse

The Vikings, seeded 11th, battled valiantly but suffered a season-ending 15-14 loss to sixth-seeded Sparta in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament on May 25 in Sparta.

Sidney Van Tassel had a career-high nine goals and Colleen Fraser added two goals for Vernon (10-8). Van Tassel, a junior, finished the season with 78 goals and 12 assists and now has 205 career points (155 goals, 50 assists).

Lexi Moskovitz (36 goals, 22 assists), Fraser (25 goals, 37 assists), Makenna Thomas (20 goals, two assists), Kaitlyn White (15 goals, four assists) and Abby Sokolewicz (95 saves) led the team.

Boys tennis

The 10th-seeded Vikings concluded their season with a 5-0 loss to seventh-seeded Sparta in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on May 25 in Sparta.

Vernon (9-4) was led this spring by Morgan Freifelder (first singles), Michael Malolepszy (second singles), Michael Onysko-Koch (third singles), Alexander Keating and Luke Keating (first doubles), and Joseph Costa and Owen Young (second doubles).