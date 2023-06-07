Vander Groef is role model for Wantage

Thank you to the editor of the Advertiser for reaffirming your policy for letters to the editor.

Supporting candidates, not criticizing them is the Sussex County way. Fairness counts.

There are two Justins in the race for the Wantage Township Committee position.

I’ve known Justin Vander Groef my entire life. He has been a role model for our community, always ready to assist friends, family and organizations.

As the deputy chief of the Beemerville Fire Company, I can attest to his dedication and knowledge. Besides “buying firetrucks” (as stated in a previous letter to the editor), Justin Vander Groef has served in our department’s operations since a young man.

Now an active life member, Justin has responded faithfully to fires and accidents and is super-active in fundraisers to support the department’s expenses. Budgeting, smart planning and hard work go with the job.

As a taxpayer, of course, he realizes costs are increasing but needs are there for upgrades and expenses.

Justin Vander Groef is a family man, grew up here in Wantage.

Whether working late at his place of employment or helping to coach his girls’ ball teams, he sees a need to be accomplished and pitches in!

Simplifying the “red tape” is a concern and should, in many cases, be revisited. Keeping the township improved and growing responsively and safely is a No. 1 priority for Justin.

Cooperating with the Sussex County commissioners and state legislators as well as looking into more shared services within our county and, of course, working productively with the township’s governing body takes good common sense.

Justin has the ability to listen to all sides. He looks ahead. His values are commendable.

Keeping Wantage Township’s rural character yet responsively looking to the future, Justin Vander Groef is an organizer, a planner, a man with ideas to help Wantage move forward and thrive.

Hunter Space

Wantage