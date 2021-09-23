Black Bear Film Fest announces lineup

The Black Bear Film Fest schedule is filled with films that will delight and entertain!

Festival weekend and find links to pay for the Opening Night Gala, Gold Pass, Weekend Pass and individual film tickets on Eventgroove! https://events.eventgroove.com/event/2021-Black-Bear-Film-Festival-54875

Space is limited for the Opening Night Film and Gala.

You can purchase an Opening Night Gala pass for $90 per ticket or a Gold Pass which includes Opening Night and a weekend pass to all the Main Stage Films for $160.

All Main Stage Films will be screened at the newly renovated Milford Theater

Check in at the tent in front of the theater begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 15 and our feature, Poet Authority begins at 5 p.m.

After the film, a cocktail hour catered by The Tom Quick, including small plates, desserts with select wines and signature cocktails will be enjoyed by our guests in the tent outside the Milford Theater. Music by Joe Ferry and the Big Ska Band.