Hopatcong Marketplace to return for 2021 season

Hopatcong. The Hopatcong Marketplace will return for the 2021 season on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. All 106 spaces are fully booked, according to Jodie Penn, owner of Nature’s Golden Miracle CBD and one of the Trustees of Farm to Art FUN!

A special opening day guest entertainer DJ Tony Dean will be broadcasting live. The oversized Farmers Market has a definite Street Fair vibe that will keep you coming back every week to see what’s new

Another change this season is the addition of a monthly Sunday Market to be held on the first Sunday of the month starting in July. There will be a total of 30 markets during the regular season which include 25 weekly Saturday markets (June 5 through Nov. 27) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 monthly Sunday markets (July 4 through Nov. 7) from noon to 4 p.m.

For more info about the Hopatcong Marketplace, please visit FarmToArtFun.com or email vendorsofthemarketplace@gmail.com.