Amy R. Miller and Brian J. Suitor are wed

Sparta. Amy R. Miller and Brian J. Suitor joined hands in marriage on Sept. 18, 2020, at The Lake Mohawk Country Club, Sparta, N.J. Following a beach ceremony officiated by Father Tom McCloskey, the wedding party and families of the bride and groom celebrated with a cocktail party at the Boardwalk Club restaurant.

Katharine Dieckmann, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Jacqueline Lanigan, Elizabeth Lanigan, and Christine Miller, cousins of the bride, and Jem Crockford, friend of the bride, were bridesmaids.

Andrew Swank, friend and former wrestling teammate, served as best man. Angelo Suitor and Kyle Suitor, brothers of the groom, and John Hall and Nick Tourville, friends and former wrestling teammates, were groomsmen, and Jared Germaine and Christopher McGinley, also friends and teammate,s were ushers.

Callie the couple’s beloved duck toller retriever mix was Dog of Honor to the delight of the three flower girls and four ring bearers, all nieces and nephews of the groom.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the couple held a much smaller wedding than originally planned but were touched to have many friends and family attend via Zoom, including bridesmaid Christine Miller, who currently resides in Canada for school.

Ms. Miller grew up in Lake Mohawk and is the daughter of club members Shirley and John Miller. She is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and is currently employed in the animal-health industry as a buyer for SmartPak, Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Mr. Suitor is from Saginaw, Michigan, and the son of Rick and Nancy Suitor. A graduate of Boston University, where he was a member of the Wrestling Team, he is employed with Boston, Massachusetts, based Choate Hall & Stewart as a research and operations analyst.

Following the wedding, the couple spent their honeymoon on Martha’s Vineyard and currently reside in Plymouth, Massachusetts.