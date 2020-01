John Williams of Sussex was named to the dean's list at Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

He is a senior history major.

Students who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.

Amanda Capriglione of Vernon graduated from Stockton University with a bachelor of science in Psychology.