Jason R. Franco of Montague, N.J., tragically passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Wantage, N.J. He was 38.

Born in Newton, N.J., Jay had lived in Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and graduated from Delaware Valley High School before moving to Sussex County.

He had been employed with the Sussex County Department of Public Works and was a hazardous materials technician for the Sussex County HAZMAT Team. While employed with the county, Jay started his law enforcement career as a security officer with Comet Security in Hamburg, N.J.

After his employment with the county, Jay went and became an officer with the William Paterson Police University police department in Wayne, N.J. In 2018, he was hired by Hamburg Borough as a municipal police officer and was a member of the Sussex County PBA Local 138.

While he resided in Dingmans Ferry, Jay was a member of the Delaware Township Volunteer Fire Department for many years. After moving to Montague, he then became active with the Montague Fire Department and has been a member for the past 15 years.

Jay loved his family, enjoyed hunting, and was a proud fire fighter and law enforcement officer.

He was predeceased by his father, Dan McIntyre on July 8, 2020.

Jay is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Franco; his sons, Kyle and Jase; mother, Sue McIntyre; sisters, Christina Venery and her husband, Keith, Ashley Swords and her husband, John, and Tracey Ethridge and her husband, Michael; brother, Troy McIntyre and his wife, Michele; maternal grandparents, Sharon and Fred Hosking; father-in-law, David Lindsay and his wife, Eileen; mother-in-law, Beth Kleinstuber; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services were held Dec. 14 at the Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex, N.J. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery. Friends paid their respects to the family prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Jason Franco’s memory to the Sussex County PBA Local 138, P.O. Box 520, Andover, NJ 07821. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.