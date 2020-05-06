Joan K. McHugh of Montague, N.J., passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Newton, N.J. She was 81.

Daughter of Fredrick and Henrietta Olsomer Ray, she was born on Feb. 15, 1939 in Englewood, N.J.

Joan co-owned and operated Tri-State Steel Fabricators in Hainesville, N.J., with her late husband, Michael. She was a faithful member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Montague; and a member of the Montague Seniors, the Sandyston Seniors, and the Montague Crafters Club.

Joan married Michael E. McHugh, who pre-deceased her.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas McHugh and his wife, Maureen, of Hainesville, N.J., Michael McHugh and his wife, Tracy, of Montague; daughter, Colleen George of Matamoras, Pa.; loving grandchildren, Kathleen, Richard, Thomas, Michele, Karlene, Melissa ;and her loving 12 great-grandchildren, five nephews; and one niece.

She was pre-deceased by her sister, Elizabeth Pawson.

Due to the health crisis, Joan’s family and friends services will be private at this time. Interment will take place at the Montague Reformed Church Cemetery in Montague.

Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, Port Jervis, N.Y.