Agnes D. Burns, fondly known by friends and family as “Mitzi,” passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family. She was 88.

Daughter of the late Walter and Marguerite (Doyle) Bartholomew, she was born in Newark, N.J.

Mitzi worked as a home health aide for Sussex County Homemakers for many years prior to her retirement.

Fully devoted to her family, Mitzi was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lived for her family and enjoyed spoiling them whenever she could. Mitzi was an animal lover, feeding the wildlife on her property every day. An avid traveler, Mitzi and Bernie spent enjoyable vacations in Alaska, Hawaii, Arizona, Canada, and throughout North America.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Burns in 2010; son Keith Burns on Sept. 11, 2001; and her six siblings.

Mitzi is survived by her son Michael and his wife, Tara Burns, of Wantage, N.J.; daughters, Colleen and her husband, Neil Cooper, of Hellertown, Pa., Maureen and her husband, Edward Dewland, of Milford, Pa., Linda and her husband, Mitch Ellicott, of Fredon, N.J., and Diane and her husband, Rodney Shepherd, of Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Brianne, Brian, Christopher, Jeffrey, Amy, Carly, Megan, Scott, Zachary, Benjamin, Maggie, Hannah, Shane, Laney, and Riley; and great-grandchildren, Stella, Michael, and Evelynn.

A memorial visitation for Mitzi will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, N.J. A memorial service will begin at 12:50 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).