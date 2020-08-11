Alexander Lambert of Hamburg, N.J., passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Hackettstown Medical Center. He was 91.

Born in Morristown, N.J., he lived in Butler, N.J., before moving to Sussex County, where he has lived for most of his life. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had been employed by Johnson Controls in Wayne for many years. After his retirement from Johnson Controls, he worked at Perona Farms in Andover, N.J., until February of this year.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 132 of Franklin, N.J., and attended Bingo every Tuesday and Friday at the Littell Center in Franklin.

He is survived by his sons, Gerald Kimble and his significant other, Rosemarie Piserchia, of Brick, N.J., Kenneth Lambert and his wife, Judith Crawn, of Milford, Pa., and Todd Lambert and his significant other, Miranda Rielley, of Franklin; daughter Terri Lambert and her significant other, Kenneth VanNatter, of Sparta, N.J.; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his granddaughter and fiancé who cared for Alex and whom he resided with, Tabitha and Josue; and his former daughter-in-law, Patricia Morris of Wantage, N.J.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Kimble) Lambert, on Jan. 5, 1994; his daughter Karen Lambert Fisher on March 19, 2015; his great-grandson Shawn Scribner on May 30, 2016; his brothers, David and Joseph Philhower; and his sister, Blanche VanOrden.

Funeral services were held Aug. 11 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. Interment followed at Sparta Presbyterian Methodist Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin American Legion, 1 Legion Place, Franklin, N.J. 07416.