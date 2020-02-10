Alexander William Mutz, 23 years old, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ. Born to William and Amy Mutz in Newton, NJ, he has been a lifelong resident of Vernon Twp., NJ.

Alexander enjoyed the simple things in life like giggling, watching Barney, playing with toys to occupy his time and listening to music, especially “The Backstreet Boys”.

Alexander is predeceased by his grandmothers, Mary P. Ketcherick(Me’re) and Gayle W. Grassi and is the cherished son of William and Amy Mutz of Vernon Twp., NJ. Loving brother of Jadon and Makenna Mutz at home. Dear grandson of Harry Ketcherick of Palm Coast, FL and Donald Mutz, Sr. and his wife, Joy of Cape Coral, FL. Adored nephew of Thomas Ketcherick of PA, Deborah McGuinness of Hawthorne, NY, Lisa Lehman of Jefferson Twp., NJ, Donald Mutz, Jr. of Vernon Twp., NJ, Courtney Anderson of Sparta, NJ, Jason Ventresca of Sparta, NJ and Todd Mutz of Vernon Twp., NJ. Cousin of Jordan, Nolan, Lexi, Brooke and Nikki Lehman, Kaitlyn McGuinness, Bryan Mutz, Haven, Ava and Gavin Anderson, Mila and Kellan Mutz, Ryan, Nicholas and Drew Ventresca.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the funeral home at 11 a.m.. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to Eastern Christian Children’s Retreat, 700 Mountain Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481, www.eccretreat.org, would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com