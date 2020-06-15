Alice Louise Laycock (nee Brown) of Highland Lakes, N.J., passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Newton Medical Center, Newton, N.J., after a long illness. She was 85.

She went to heaven to be with her beloved husband, Allen, to whom she would have been married 58 years in September.

Daughter of the late Thomas Brown and John and Anne Goble, Alice was born on July 25, 1934, in Paterson, N.J.

Alice is the devoted mother of Cynthia and her husband, Gregory Ball Jr., of Glenwood, N.J., who was her caregiver for the last four and half years after Alice’s husband passed in 2015, allowing her to spend time with her mother before her passing, and Arthur Laycock. She was the loving grandmother of Jacob and his wife, Stacie, and Josh; and dear sister of David Goble.

She was predeceased by her brothers, John Goble Jr. and Norman Goble, who lost his life during the Vietnam War; son, Chris, in 2010; and sister, Betty Way, in March 2018.

Cremation was private under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, N.J. A Celebration of Alice’s Life will be scheduled for a later date. Alice will be interred with her husband at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, N.J., at a later date.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, P.O. Box 82, Sparta, N.J., 07871.