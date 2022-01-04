Alice P. Milone of Newton, N.J., died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Valley View Care Center in Newton. She was 76.

Alice was born June 12, 1945, in Jersey City, N.J., to the late Carl and Frances (Lager) Ulrich. She was a longtime Sussex County resident and worked as an LPN for Andover Nursing Home for 26 years prior to her retirement in 1993. Alice was a life member of the Newton First Aid Squad. She was also a member of the Melchior Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to crochet and was an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, Alice was also predeceased by her husband, Joseph C. Milone, in 1983; her stepson, Rick Milone, in 2020; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Milone, in 2021. S

he is survived by her granddaughters, Erica Munoz and husband, Matt, of East Brunswick, N.J., and Rebecca Schick and husband, Earl IV, of Newton; and her great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Braelon Munoz and Zoey Schick. She is also survived by her siblings and their families and her lifelong friends.

Visitation was held Jan. 2 at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Jan. 3 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Newton. Burial followed in Newton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Newton First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 5, Newton, NJ 07860.