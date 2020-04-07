Alice Van Gorder of Franklin, N.J., passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was 96.

Born in Middletown, N.Y., to the late Frank and Stella (Sammis) Carr, Alice lived in McAfee and Hamburg for many years before settling in Franklin a few years ago. Active in her community, Alice was a lifetime member of the Hamburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hamburg and loved participating in the social activities at the Franklin House Senior Apartment complex, where she lived.

Predeceased by her parents, her husband, Robert Van Gorder, and sisters, Pearl Wood, Mary Moyse, and Ann Premock, she is survived by her daughters, Brenda Savidge and husband, Peter, of Pennington, and Sandra Sparta and husband, Dale, of McAfee; three grandchildren, Stacey and husband, Ron Schneider, Kelly Sparta, and Darryl and wife, Andrea Sparta; six great-grandchildren, Julia Schneider, Addyson and Brayden Snyder, and Ethan, Tyler, and Ashlynn Sparta; as well as many nieces and nephews.

At this time, due to government restrictions, services will be private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at a later date.