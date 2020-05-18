Alvan F. Monzo Jr. of Glenwood, N.J., passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was 58.

Born in Paterson, N.J., to Alvan F. Sr. and the late Suzanne (Ohrin) Monzo, Al was a lifelong Vernon, N.J., resident. Al had worked for over 30 years as an engineer with Local #68 Operating Engineers in West Caldwell, N.J. For 18 years, Al was a volunteer with the Vernon Township Ambulance Squad, where he served as a crew chief, line officer, trustee, and was a lifetime member.

He lived his life in service to others, expecting nothing in return. He showed unconditional love in a way that few can. He was guided by his faith in God, and God’s provision was evident in all aspects of his life.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Carol (Peter) Monzo; children, Joseph and wife, Stephanie Monzo, and grandson, Parker of Toms River, N.J., Dan Monzo of Glenwood, N.J., and Sophia Bishop of Bloomfield, N.J.; father, Alvan F. Monzo Sr. of Glenwood; sister, Susan M. Malanche and husband, Bill, of Oak Ridge, N.J.; in-laws, Eric and Sharon Peter of Manahawkin; siblings-in-law, John Peter, Michael Peter, Helen and husband, George Smithson, of Manahawkin; nieces and nephews, Michael Peter, Emily Hoefling, George Smithson and Eric Smithson of Manahawkin. In addition, Al left behind a multitude of family and friends whom he loved dearly.

Due to government restrictions a private viewing has already been held. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Visit fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com for further information.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made to Vernon Township Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 236 Vernon NJ, 07462; or the Glenwood Pochuck Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 241, Glenwood, NJ 07418. We cannot think of a better recipient of this good will than VTAS and GPAS, which he loved so dearly.