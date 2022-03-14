Anna S. Koladwik, 86, passed away on Tuesday March 1, 2022. She was 86 years old.

She was born on September 2, 1935 in Hamburg, N.J. to William and Anna (Bellows) Koladwik.

Anna spent many years in banking, retiring as the Vice President and Branch Manager of the former Newton Trust in Hardyston, N.J. Anna was a devoted parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle R.C. church in Hamburg, N.J. She enjoyed teaching nieces the art of making pierogis and hosting Monday morning coffee for her nephews.

Anna was predeceased by her four sisters, Sophie Plaza, Mary Mlcuch, Patricia Kolba and Helen Butkowsky, and is survived by many of her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends were received Sunday, March 6 at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home. Family gathered at the funeral home on Monday, March 7 for a mass of Christian burial service at St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, followed by interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude the Apostle Church or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice would be appreciated.