Anne Zayacz (nee Kabatra) passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, following a short illness and surrounded by her loving family. She was 96.

She was born in Franklin, N.J., on Sept. 5, 1923, and was a lifelong resident of Franklin.

Anne attended Franklin High School and was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church and its Rosary Society. She was a member of NARFE, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. During her retirement she enjoyed bowling at Franklin Lanes in the Ladies’ League.

Anne is predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Joseph L. Zayacz. She was also predeceased by her parents, Phillip and Justina(Durana) Kabatra; brothers, John, Louis, Edward and Joseph; and sister, Helen Pelt.

Surviving are her sister, Mary Case of Sussex, N.J.; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews; and her extended family, Shane and Moya Hrbeck and children.

Anne will be laid to rest in the family plot with her husband, Joseph, at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin. A Memorial mass will be scheduled at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 75 Church Street, Franklin, NJ 07416 or St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 15 Myers Avenue, Denville, NJ 07834; or Compassionate Care Hospice, 1373 Broad St., Clifton, NJ 07013.

Due to government restrictions, burial was private under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin.