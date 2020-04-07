Anthony Gerard Murphy of Hardyston Township, N.J., passed away peacefully after a long illness at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was 80.

Born to John J. and Mary Murphy in Brooklyn, N.Y., he lived in Staten Island and Sussex, N.J., before moving to Hardyston in 1975.

Anthony served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired from being a packaging manager at Creative Graphic Films, Inc. in Lakewood, N.J.. Anthony was a dedicated parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg, N.J. and took great joy in attending Antique and Classic Car Shows. He kept in shape by walking and playing handball.

Anthony is predeceased by 5 brothers and sisters and is the beloved husband for 50 years of Marion Murphy(nee Munkacsy) of Hardyston Township, N.J.. Devoted father of Maggie Murphy-Castro and her husband, Javier of Springfield, N.J..

Due to government restrictions, private graveside services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J., at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., N.J.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg, N.J. 07419 would be greatly appreciated.