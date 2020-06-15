Anthony Joseph Pallito of Lafayette, N.J., passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, June 5, 2020. He was 88.

Son of the late Joseph and Carmella Millie (nee Frunzi) Pallito, he was born and raised in Nutley, N.J. He had lived in Lodi, N.J., for many years before moving to Lafayette over 20 years ago.

Anthony had proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed a long and successful career as owner operator of Cress Service Station in Lodi until his retirement.

He was a devout parishioner of the Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church Sparta, N.J., and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Lodi. An avid reader, Anthony enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Carol (nee Cress) Pallito; son, Andrew, and wife, Joanna, of Burlington, Vt.; daughters, Janet and husband, Arthur Suriano, of Newton, N.J., Karen and husband, Carl Smith, of Rochester, Mich.; and Diane and husband, Bruce Rhode, of West Milford, N.J.; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Anthony was pre deceased by a son, Gerard A. Pallito, in 2014; brother, Joseph Pallito; and sisters, Ann Panarello, Jean Granata, and Marie Wall.

Memorial visitation and a memorial Mass will be scheduled announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home in Newton, N.J.