Barbara A. Kennedy of Vernon, N.J., peacefully passed with her family by her side at her residence on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was 76.

Born in Manhattan to the late Alexander and Loretta (Roberts) Weir, Barbara grew up in Washington Heights and the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn. She lived in Staten Island and purchased a summer residence at Lake Wallkill in Vernon in 1977 with her husband, and they became permanent residents of Lake Wallkill in 1992.

Barbara was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Vernon, a member of the Ladies of the Lake of Lake and a former active member of Compassionate Friends.

Besides her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her daughter, Laura Kennedy in 1994; brothers Joseph and Kevin Weir; and sister, Patricia Cunningham.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, John; her son, Christopher Kennedy and his wife, Michelle, of Staten Island; daughters, Kathleen Kennedy-Brill and her husband, Terence, of New Boston, N.H., and Eileen Gallagher and her husband, James, of Montville, N.J.; brother Alexander Weir and his wife, Nancy, of Staten Island; sister, Loretta Giamboi and her husband, Alexander, of Staten Island; grandchildren, Kiersten Coughlin and her husband, Kyle, Kayla Brill, Brendan Brill, Christian Gallagher, Christopher Kennedy, Kaitlyn Gallagher, and Patrick Kennedy; and great-granddaughter, Kennedy Coughlin.

Due to the government health restrictions, services and burial at Clove Cemetery were held privately for the immediate family. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Check the Pinkel Funeral Home website (pinkelfuneralhome.com) for updated information.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.