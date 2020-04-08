Barbara Ann Phillips of Milford, Pa., passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home. She was 58.

Daughter of the late Leroy Phillips and Barbara (Duke) Phillips. She was born Nov. 21, 1961, in Newton, N.J., and raised in Ogdensburg, N.J.

She is survived by her daughter, Kaily Weidner and her husband, Joe and their children Joey, Lucy, and Mila; daughter in law Brandi Phillips and her children Lily and Noah; two brothers David Phillips and his wife Cecilia Schoonover, Mike Phillips and his wife Cindy; four sisters Jo Berlinski, Kathleen McGrady, Dee Kervatt and her husband Kevin, Terri Rasso and her husband Walter;Aunt Joann Smith, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her nurse of 38 years, Debbie Muys.

Barbara was predeceased by her brother Patrick Phillips, and her son Justin Phillips. She lived for her children and grandchildren. When you can, go outside, feel the warmth of the sun, listen to the birds, and appreciate the love of those around you, as she would.

Due to restrictions required for the safety of family and friends, a memorial service will be held for Barbara at a later time.

Arrangements are by Stroyan Funeral Home Milford (stroyanfuneralhome.com).