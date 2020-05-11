Barbara Ann Truelove of Vernon, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home. She was 68.

Daughter of the late Victor and Elizabeth Dorothy Nielsen, she was born May 11, 1951, in Jersey City, N.J. She graduated North Bergen High School in 1968, and was a member of the color guard. She worked as a secretary, lastly for Gold, Albanese, Barletti and Velazquez Esqs. in Morristown, N.J. Barbara also managed a Deli and Wood Stove store during her life. One of her most cherished accomplishments was graduating from Sussex County Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Legal Studies.

Barbara loved to water ski and ice skate as a girl. She loved to cook and care for her children and grandchildren. Barbara also enjoyed spending time at the beach, listening to oldies music, watching her husband’s band perform, and playing cards.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was also predeceased by her sister, Joyce Nielsen. She is survived by her husband, Gary Henry Truelove; daughters, Jeanette and Lynn McCardle; five grandchildren; brother, Charlie Nielsen; and sister, Ida Nielsen.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Services are private under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.