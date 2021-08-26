Bernard J. McGuire, age 74, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newark to the late Bernard and Genevieve (Patz) McGuire, Bernard had lived in Garwood before moving to Sussex County in 1981. He had been employed as a Service Director for various automobile dealerships; including Wayne Mazda and BMW and more recently Salerno Duane in Newton. Mr. McGuire was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church and the NRA. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (Bartlett) McGuire; his son, Brian J. McGuire of Manahawkin; his daughter, Tricia McGuire-Salazar and her husband Jonathan of Sussex; and three grandchildren, Christian and Peyton McGuire and Jocelyn Salazar. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.