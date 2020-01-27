Betty Jane Romyn

Betty Jane Romyns(nee Chasmar), 75 years old, passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Born to Walter and Marie Chasmar in Jersey City, N.J., she lived in Sussex, Franklin and Vernon before moving to Montague 32 years ago.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper for D & E Service Center in Andover, N.J., for over 30 years retiring in 2016. She served on the Montague Board of Health, was the director of the Children’s Ski School at Great Gorge and was an active political campaigner. She took great joy in reading and caring for her family.

Betty is predeceased by a brother, Walter Chasmar and a sister, Marie Leonard and is the beloved wife for 56 years of Floyd Romyns, Sr. Devoted mother of Regina Page and her husband, Roger of Flanders, NJ and Floyd Romyns, Jr. of Montague Twp., N.J. Loving grandmother of Gregory and James Moormann and Crystal Romyns. Cherished great grandmother of Christopher and Nicholas Moormann. Dear sister of John Chasmar of Unionville, NY and Nancy MacKay of New Hampshire. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, N.J., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery, Wantage Twp., N.J. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com