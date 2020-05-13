Carol L. Burke of Campbell Hall, N.Y., formerly of Montague, N.J., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center, Campbell Hall, N.Y. She was 77.

Daughter of the late Charles and Hilda “Tilly” (Killian) Curling, she was born on Aug. 27, 1942 in Canterbury, England. Carol spent time living in Rhode Island, and Florida and New York prior to settling in Montague, where she fulfilled her dream of becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in March 1985.

Prior to her illness, Carol worked for many years as an insurance agent and was a member of the Minisink Reformed Church in Montague, N.J. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers in the warm weather as well as simply getting out for a nice walk. Mostly, Carol enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Carol leaves behind her children, Erin March of Port Jervis, N.Y., Colin Burke and wife, Amy, of Milford, Pa., and Gavin Burke and wife, Brandi, of Livonia, N.Y.; brother, William Curling and wife, Carol, of England; sisters, Susan Kingswell and husband, Peter, of England and Collette Jones and husband, Mark, of England; brother-in-law David Lawrence; grandchildren, Katherine Campbell and her husband, Keith, Matthew March, Meghan March, Ryan Burke, Mya Burke, Mason Burke, and Ryker Burke; and great-grandchildren, Karter, Everly, and Maverick Campbell.

Carol was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Lawrence.

The family would like to extend its gratitude to Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center who cared for Carol in her final years.

Cremation was private at convenience to the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford. Arrangements are by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford.