Charles (“Chuck”) G. Enering, 64, of Vernon, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Morristown Medical Center after a long battle with stomach cancer.

Son of the late Charles and Eileen Enering, Chuck was born in the Bronx, New York and grew up in River Vale.

He graduated from Bergen County Technical High School in 1974.

Chuck married Kathryn (“Kathi”) E. Moser in 1982, and they raised two sons in West Milford.

After living there for over 30 years, he and Kathi moved to Vernon in late 2019.

Chuck worked in the advertising and printing industry his entire career.

He specialized in large-scale print campaigns for department and grocery chains throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

He subsequently founded Highlands Printing in West Milford and dedicated his talents to helping local churches, community organizations, and small businesses meet their printing needs.

Chuck contributed his boundless energy, passion, and organizational skills to a wide variety of local volunteer and charity groups.

At various times, he was an elder, deacon, youth director, Vacation Bible School Coordinator, and Food Pantry Coordinator at the West Milford Presbyterian Church.

He also volunteered with the Lions Club, running its annual coat drive, food drive, and Health Fair.

In addition to organizing a Christmas toy drive for local children, he held several leadership roles with Troop 144 and Troop 44 of the Boy Scouts of America.

Chuck also organized book collections for Rural Reading Centres Africa, a non-profit dedicated to combating illiteracy in rural Kenya.

In his rare moments of free time, Chuck enjoyed reading, American history, woodworking, and working outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of 37 and a half years, Kathi Enering; a son, C.J., a print specialist, of Seattle, Washington; a second son, Tom, an attorney, in New York; his mother-in-law, Jane Moser, of Vernon; four brothers and one sister; three sisters-in-law; and numerous nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, and grand-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his younger brother, John.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 7 at noon at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road in West Milford.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Milford Presbyterian Church or local Boy Scout Troop 44 (contact (973) 728-3081).