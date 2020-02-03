Our beloved, husband, father, grandfather, and friend Charles Francis Stone Jr., 85, passed away on Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. Charles was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 30, 1934 to Charles F. Stone Sr. And Mabel (Ehly). He moved to Vernon in 1968, so he could raise his family in the peacefulness and beauty of the country.

Charles enlisted in the United States Army in 1952 at the tender age of 17 and was a Korean War Veteran- receiving several medals of honor. He was a member of the Drywall, Tapers, and Finishers Union Local 1976 in Springfield, NJ until his retirement. He was the union’s first elected president, serving for several years.

Charles was an avid photographer and skier. He enjoyed the beauty of nature and being in the outdoors, as can be seen through many of the family photo albums. He taught each of his children and grandchildren to ski, whether it was on the slopes of Vernon, Vermont, or Lake Tahoe.

In 1956, Charles married the love of his life, Evelyn, who loved him unconditionally. Together, they raised four children and six grandchildren. Charles was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He has been our family’s rock in every way possible. It was always his girls and grandchildren he put first. He loved without exception, and never expected anything in return. He was at every single sporting event, concert, or recital, always cheering us on. His grandchildren will always remember him as their “Poppy” – the person that genuinely believed his grandkids were something extra special. His generosity, love and humor were endless, and his legacy will never be forgotten.