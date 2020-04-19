Cheryl L. Clouse (nee Kays) of Vernon, N.J., died peacefully at Newton Medical Center in Newton, N.J., on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was 64.

Born to Frank and Florence Kays in Sussex, N.J., she has been a resident of the area for her entire life.

Cheryl worked as the jewelry manager at Walmart in Franklin, N.J., for many years. She was a doting wife, mother and grandmother.

Cheryl is the beloved wife of Dana L. Clouse of Vernon, devoted mother of Jason Clouse and his wife, Jenn, of Randolph, N.J., and Joshua Clouse and his wife, Joanna, of Bushkill, Pa.; loving grandmother of Ariele, Jeremy, Molly, Zachary, and Taylor; and dear sister of Candace Kays and Larry Kays of Port Jervis, N.Y.

Due to government restrictions, visitation and burial will be private under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J.