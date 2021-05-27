Chester Kneeland Gale, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the VA New Jersey Health Care System in East Orange. Born in Sanford, Maine to the late Fred and Gertrude (Kneeland) Gale, Mr. Gale was the youngest of 5 children. He grew up on his parents’ farm in Maine and his early interests included classic cars and rock and roll. In 1957, Mr. Gale entered the United States Navy and served his country until 1963. On honorable discharge from the Navy, he relocated to Los Angeles and graduated from Long Beach State University. After telling anyone who would listen that he would never get married, he met Priscilla Dupuis in 1965 and they were wed on a perfect Southern California day in 1966. Theirs was a great love story as for over 55 years they remained sweethearts and the best of friends. They would leave California and move to Mt. Airy, Maryland and then, in 1976, to Wantage, New Jersey. Chet Gale was a kind and sweet man that never met a pun he didn’t enjoy, a car he couldn’t repair, or a home improvement project that he couldn’t finish. Despite his success in business, he remained a humble and hard-working family man. His easy and infectious smile and warm hugs are sorely missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla; his son, Gregory; his two wonderful grandchildren, Graham and Hope; his brother, Daniel; his sister, Martha; and by many nieces and nephews and their children. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, David and Arthur; and his mother-in-law, Anna. Memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 209 US Highway 206, Branchville on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Chester Kneeland Gale’s memory to The Michael J Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org. Parkinson’s is a terrible disease and we need to find a cure. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com