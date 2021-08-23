Christina Kay Silvers

Christina Kay (Nee Edwards) Silvers, age 48, of Montague, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born in the town of Landstuhl Germany to James and Kay Edwards on May 17, 1973, Christy came to the United States at the age of 6 weeks old. She was a long time resident of Burlington, N.J., prior to moving to Montague 5 years ago.

Christy was a Laban Certified Movement Analyst and a BMCsm Infant Developmental Movement Educator. She was a homemaker and a proud Homeschool mom. Christy had a great love of our Lord and Savior and was a very active member of the Sparta Evangelical Free Church in Sparta. She was a member of the Sussex Co Bee Keepers, Montague Grange and the Sussex Co and Burlington Co 4-H programs. She was also the founder of Mustard Seed Dance Co.

Christy is survived by her parents, James and Kay Edwards of Londonderry New Hampshire, her husband of eight years, John Silvers, her three daughters: Marit Edwards-Ronning, Rebecca Edwards-Ronning and Sarah Edwards-Ronning all of Montague, NJ, one son Isaiah Edwards-Ronning of Montague, NJ, and her two stepchildren John Silvers Jr of Fort Hood Texas and Laura Silvers of Harrisburg, Pa, her two siblings Kelley Swanson of Warner, New Hampshire and Michael Edwards of Laconia, New Hampshire, and her former husband Michael Edwards-Ronning of Willingboro, NJ.

A Celebration of Christy’s life will be held Sunday August 22, 2021 at 4 PM at Sparta Evangelical Free Church Rt 15 North Houses Corner Road Sparta, NJ 07871. Burial will be held Tuesday August 24 at 1pm in the Pillsbury Cemetery on Hovey Road in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Memorial Donations in her memory may be made to the Sparta Evangelical Free Church Rt 15 North Houses Corner Road Sparta NJ 07871. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home 63 High St Newton NJ 07860 Online condolences may be offered @ wwwsmithmccrackenfuneralhome.com