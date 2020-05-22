Christopher Carrer of Andover Township, N.J., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home and surrounded by his loving family following a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was 41.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Christopher was enjoying his career as a software architect with Liaison International headquartered in Watertown, Mass.

A loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to many, Christopher will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He loved spending time with his family, friends and his cats, playing his guitar as well as attending concerts.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Joellen (nee Thur) Carrer; mother, Linda Carrer of Roxbury, N.J.; father, Gary Carrer and his wife, Kathy, of Sarasota, Fla.; brother, Michael and his wife, Holli Lyn Carrer of Pearland, Texas; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of Christopher’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made either to Saint Jude Hospital (fundraising.stjude.org/goto/chriscarrer) or Lung Cancer Foundation of America (secure.lcfamerica.org/ccarrer).

Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.