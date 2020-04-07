Clara Irene (Goble) Milens, 90, of Byram Township, N.J., passed away on April 3, 2020, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon, N.J.

Clara was born in Byram Township and lived her whole life there. She attended the one room Amity School and Byram Consolidated School. Clara was a 1948 graduate of Newton High School. In her early years she was a member of the Board of Elections, Byram Historical Society, St. Joseph’s Church where she was treasurer, she was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, room mother, President and treasurer of the Senior Citizens Club where she was Senior of the Year in 1996, member of the La La Ladies of the Lake and the Red Hat Club. Clara was the Deputy Tax Collector for the Township of Byram for 25 years, retiring in 1992. She collected Hummels, Angels and birds, loved to crochet, play Sudoku and bake. She was famous for making the best apple pie in Byram.

She is predeceased by her husband, Frederick Milens; and son Frederick Milens Jr., both of whom passed in 2017. She is also predeceased by her sister Roberta Garrris and brothers, Harold, Allen, Layton and Richard.

Clara is survived by her loving children Douglas and his wife, Maureen, Patricia Ann Leasure and her husband, Donald, and grandsons, Frederick J. Milens lll and his wife, Ashanna, and Samuel A. Milens.

Due to government restrictions there will be a private burial at Sparta Cemetery. A celebration of Clara’s life will be held in the future.