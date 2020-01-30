Clay Thompson, age 56, of Wantage, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Newton Medical Center. Born in Wanaque to the late Harrison II and Charity (Babcock) Thompson, Clay has lived in Wantage most of his life.

A giving person, Clay donated his time and money cooking for the Sussex Fire Dept. at the Wildwood convention. He loved canning, hunting, and fishing.

Predeceased by his parents; his brothers Danny, Jess, and Bruce Thomson; and a sister, Susan Edwards, Clay is survived by his wife Diana Day; sons Daniel Thompson of Wantage and Clay Jr. and his fiancée Sheridan Davis of Newton; daughters Charity Thompson of Wantage and Laura and husband Bryan Evans of Hamburg; brothers Harrison and wife Lorraine of Wantage, and Robert and wife Jeanette Thompson of Vernon; sisters Sally Corter of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Gail Thompson and fiancée Jay Husky of Cherokee, N.C., Mary and partner Joe Thompson of Vernon, and Birdie Thompson and partner Gene Dekmar of Wantage; as well as his grandchildren Taylor, Bryce, Sylas, Ariana, Aaliyah, Ethan Allen, and Hunter. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

A visitation for Clay will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com