Clay Thompson of Wantage, N.J., passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. He was 56.

Born in Wanaque, N.J., to the late Harrison II and Charity (Babcock) Thompson, Clay has lived in Wantage most of his life.

A giving person, Clay donated his time and money cooking for the Sussex Fire Department at the Wildwood convention. He loved canning, hunting, and fishing.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Danny, Jess, and Bruce Thomson; and sister, Susan Edwards.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Day; sons, Daniel Thompson of Wantage and Clay Jr. and his fiancée, Sheridan Davis, of Newton, N.J.; daughters, Charity Thompson of Wantage and Laura and husband, Bryan Evans, of Hamburg, N.J.; brothers Harrison and wife, Lorraine, of Wantage, and Robert and wife, Jeanette Thompson, of Vernon, N.J.; sisters, Sally Corter of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Gail Thompson and fiancée, Jay Husky, of Cherokee, N.C., Mary and partner, Joe Thompson, of Vernon, and Birdie Thompson and partner, Gene Dekmar, of Wantage; grandchildren, Taylor, Bryce, Sylas, Ariana, Aaliyah, Ethan Allen, and Hunter; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Visitation was held Jan. 31 at the Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. A funeral service followed at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the family.