Connie M. Repsher of Sussex, N.J., passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center. She was 58.

Born in Sussex to the late Warren and Sadie (Sisco) Repsher, Connie had lived in Sussex all of her life before recently moving to Livingston. She had been employed at the Sussex Nutrition Site until its closure and then worked at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton before having to retire due to health reasons.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Harriet “Cookie” Guest in 2008.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Candy Leonard and her husband Ryan of Liberty; her son, Brian Repsher and his wife Zoey of Phillipsburg; her sisters, Betty Kalthoff of Corryton, Tennessee, Mary Van Orden of Sussex, Edna Gould of Sussex and Patricia Repsher of Oxford; and her five grandchildren, Brian Jr., Abigail, Connie, and Devin Repsher and Octavia Rose Leonard; her step-grandchildren, Jazmin and Stephanie Bradshaw and Bryan and Christopher Jafferally; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the government health restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check the funeral home website and the New Jersey Herald for updated information. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.