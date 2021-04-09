Constance A. Burns of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J. She was 75.

Daughter of the late John Hodo and Eva A. (Rucinski) Hocko, she was born and raised in Orange, N.J., moving to Sussex County in 1986.

She was a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church and the Ladies Group of the church. Mrs. Burns served on the Home Economics Division at the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show for many years, was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Marine Corps League, and was also involved with the Lake Neepaulin Pool Association, where she was very active with the Dolphins swim team.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John Hodo.

Mrs. Burns is survived by her husband of 36 years, John Burns; sons, David Frost and his wife, Patricia, of Barnegat, N.J., Michael Burns and his wife, Lisa, of Georgia, and Patrick Burns and his wife, Elisa, of Idaho; sister, Barbara Hocko of Sparta, N.J.; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family.